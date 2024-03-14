A lucky man has continued his winning streak in sports betting as he has pocketed N60 million from Sportybet after winning N110 million on Bet9ja

The man, Kenny Blaze shared a screenshot of his Sportybet dashboard indicating he won N60 million over the night

After sharing his excitement on X, the punter, Kenny Blaze even went ahead to give a follower the sum of N1 million for free

A punter has won N60 million on Sportybet after winning the sum of N110 million on Bet9ja.

The man's winning run continued within the week as he said he pocketed the N60 million overnight.

The man had earlier won N110 million on Bet9ja. Photo credit: X/Kenny Blaze and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

A Sportybet screenshot the man shared on X indicates that he staked N2.1 million on 24.87 odds.

Man win's big in Sportybet

He made the big win on March 13, according a date seen on the Sportybet game ticket which has gone viral.

The punter, Kenny Blaze did gave a follower N1 million to celebrate the big win he recorded. Some of his followers asked him to teach them how he is doing it.

See Kenny's post below:

Reactions as man wins N60 million on Sportybet

@TheRealCEOAmber said:

"Do a video of yourself let me check something. I think your a robot. Dam! Congrats dear."

@Davidbanksz said:

"You’re blessed man, one day I go drag you enter stake by force make you win that their $2m."

@ojoagenesunday commented:

"May heaven and good things of life keep smiling on you! Congratulations always! opoor."

@chrisishiguzo said:

"Is this guy human. Congratulations if you see my tweet ooo wow."

The same man won N102 million on Bet9ja

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kenny Blaze is now a multi-millionaire after he narrated how he won N102 million in sports betting overnight.

The man, Kenny Blaze, said he staked N4.5 million to win the jackpot on the Bet9ja betting platform.

He shared screenshots of his Bet9ja dashboard as he made a post on X to celebrate the huge win.

Alos last year, he had won N100 million in sportsbetting, making people to now see him as a good punter.

