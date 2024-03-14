A young man innocently tried to use an escalator at a mall but the aftermath was an embarrassing scene

The man fell on his back and began struggling to stand while stretching out his hand for help from eyewitnesses

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens who found the man’s escalator experience amusing

A Nigerian man caused a scene at a mall following his unexpected fall after hopping on an escalator.

In the video shared on TikTok by @nwaabig3, the middle-aged man was unable to get up after the fall.

Man's escalator experience goes viral

He kept on struggling on the escalator with his hands stretched out, asking for help from passers-by.

A lady, who works at the mall quickly came to his rescue by stopping the escalator movement to allow him to get on his feet.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and netizens who could relate to the man's situation shared their experiences.

Reactions as man falls on escalator

Netizens reacted to the video with many vowing never to use an escalator and others sharing hilarious experiences.

Oluwadarasimi reacted:

“Someone's backbone and pillar of strength.”

@onyingaludo said:

“Someone's pillar of strength and odogwu on the floor. Then after he will go home and start shouting at the kids.”

Oluwatobiloba said:

“It was not funny to me at first but I got to comment section and burst into laughter.”

@user9431599745473 reacted:

“But who always records such incidents must be time travellers.”

Mimilove reacted:

“Imagine that he was trying to hide from his wife because he came with a girl and den dis happened.”

AYO reacted:

“The way the lady casually walk to the lift shows that she is use to the scene.”

@$timzy reacted:

“If you laugh gather here.”

@momo_kalume said:

“Someone's pillar of strength.”

Aba said:

“See your strict father.”

Watch the video below:

Woman summersaults after stepping on escalator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who may have never used an escalator before had the most embarrassing moment of her life after attempting to use one.

The woman was at a mall and tried using the escalator to ascend, but she fell and somersaulted as soon as she stepped her feet on it.

