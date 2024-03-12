A Nigerian man who went to the bank to replace his expired ATM card got it without much stress

When he got there, he was asked to first of all link his Biometric Verification Number, (BVN) to his National Identification Number (NIN)

But he said he saw a Chinese lady and started communicating with her, and he was attended to without any further questions

A Nigerian man shared the story of what happened when he went to the bank to replace his expired ATM card.

According to the man with the TikTok handle, @mrchina87, when he got to the bank, he was asked to first link his BVN with his NIN.

The man said he spoke Chinese language and he was attended to. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrchina87 and NIMC.

When he was still in the queue, he saw a Chinese lady, and they started communicating in Chinese.

He said the bank staff thereafter attended to him when they saw him speaking the Chinese language.

He wrote:

"I came to the bank to get a new ATM card. They said I should get my BVN/NIN. But after the heard me speaking Chinese with a Chinese customer, they did not ask me for anything again. Why is Nigerians like this? So had it been I did not speak Chinese they would not attend to me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man speaks Chinese language

@Talk2Ebugati said:

"Wetini concern BVN and NIN with ATM card biko? Which bank you dey use?"

@Music Lover said:

"Can you just imagine, my brother that's how we see it in this country ooo, God will help us."

@Apaokueze said:

"Until CBN locks your account and you start running up and down to get it unlocked."

@08142661a1? said:

"Hello I want to learn Chinese please."

@ddfghs444 said:

"Abeg you fit help me pass the Chinese language for my freelancing work."

