A very talented young boy has publicly presented a sophisticated escavator he constructed using local materials

In a video posted on Instagram, the boy operated the machine as he was surrounded by a crowd who cheered him up

A lot of people who have come across the video have called the boy a pure genius because the machine worked well

Instagram users have been left in awe because of a talented young boy who constructed an escavator.

In the video shared by Tmilles le Zeus, the boy operated the machine with a handheld remote and it worked perfectly well.

The young boy has been praised for building the sophisticated escavator. Photo credit: Instagram/Tmilles le Zeus/NWE.

Source: Instagram

When the video was reposted by NWE, it got encouraging comments from technology enthusiasts who called the boy a genius.

Video of a young boy and an escavator he built

In the short clip which has now received over 115k likes, the boy was surrounded by a crowd as he operated the machine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He used the escavator to scoop grains of corn and poured them into a container placed by the side.

The crowd went wild in jubilation after seeing how well the construction device worked. The gifted kid is said to be from Cameroon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@comedianxtreme said:

"Developed countries will groom that child till he’s super great‼️"

@twilightdsx commented:

"The way they’re hyping him up."

@krvzy_e said:

"Y’all need to invest in the youth."

@chugram__ said:

"Some of the greatest minds in the world reside on the continent. I imagine of the things they could accomplish with the right resources."

@may2selah commented:

"Why can’t kids like this be sponsored and helped? Imagine what he can achieve if supported and encouraged?"

@samuelsingiza said:

"We have a kid in Rwanda who has the same exact design as well...we have great potential in our countries it's just we don't know how to expose their talent."

Nigerian boy builds a G-Wagon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy constructed a G-Wagon after spending a lot of money.

The kid drove the car into a compound and his family hailed him like a hero.

A lot of Nigerians who saw the car said the boy should be encouraged by the government.

Source: Legit.ng