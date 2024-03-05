A Nigerian man's redesigned tricycle, popularly known as keke, has sent social media users into a frenzy

A lady, who boarded his keke, took to social media to show off its lovely interior which had a television, fan and other items

Internet users marvelled at the beautification of the keke's interior and hailed the rider for his creativity

A video showing the interior of a man's redesigned keke has elicited reactions on social media.

"So I entered celebrity keke today, there's fan inside it," @angelblessingchy captioned her clip shared on TikTok.

The keke was not like an average tricycle. Photo Credit: @angelblessingchy

Source: TikTok

The clip showed the lovely interior of the tricycle. An excited @angelblessingchy and another female passenger enjoyed the comfortable soft seats the rider added as they expressed excitement at the look of the interior.

@angelblessingchy advised other tricycle owners to emulate her keke rider. The keke had a TV for passengers, serviettes, a small fan and other items usually found in homes.

The keke thrilled some netizens. In a similar vein, a man had redesigned his keke to give it an SUV look.

Watch the video below:

The redesigned keke stored reactions

@ucnwa said:

"700# to college in keke .

"Pls I dey manage 18sita for 300# or 400# peacefully."

M.VICKY said:

"Which one be Onitsha keke kwa even if na me enter that keke that Phone TV go lost."

user29125534822082 said:

"Make una no bill that guy oo bc una too too like billing in the form of dating."

Mr Bankky said:

"I have one's entered his keke it was very new there, I love it."

uchelilian503 said:

"This kind of keke will make you to forget or pass your bustop."

Dubem alonso said:

"Try Awkuzu boys keke drivers make you see Heaven inside."

Ñâ Tíôñ said:

"This thing no go stop the owner from carrying the keke when he fail to do his weekly account."

Jenny said:

"Lol this one na person room he carry for keke."

Man decorates his keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had beautified his keke with nice decorations and additions.

The owner of the Keke, @ortiz.1992, shared multiple videos on TikTok to showcase the ride to his followers.

The Keke was painted colourfully, with several stickers that caught the attention of passersby. Also, many colourful lights were attached to the Keke, blinking brightly in the TikTok video. There were also new-looking seats specially crafted with nice colours.

Source: Legit.ng