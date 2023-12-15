A keke rider took aesthetics to the next level as he designed his tricycle and made it look beautiful

The man shared multiple videos on TikTok to show people how cute and different his keke looked

Many social media users who have seen the video have referred to the Keke as a mini Benz

Funny reactions followed the video of a tricycle (Keke Napep) redesigned to look different from others.

The owner of the Keke, @ortiz.1992, shared multiple videos on TikTok to showcase the ride to his followers.

The man's keke stands out among the rest. Photo credit: TikTok/@ortiz.1992.

Source: UGC

The Keke was painted colourfully, with several stickers that caught the attention of passersby.

Also, many colourful lights were attached to the Keke, blinking brightly in the TikTok video. There were also new-looking seats specially crafted with nice colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

To crown it all, the man looked like he was big on safety, as he had a fire extinguisher in the Keke. The owner also attached speakers at the back to enjoy his music.

See the video below:

Reactions as man designs his Keke in a beautiful way

The owner has been hailed as a man with good taste, while other people called the Keke a mini Benz.

@sanctity_comedy said:

"Bro if Ola of Lagos see this Keke. The price go change from millions to billions, so tell me how much you go sell now before Ola of Lagos see it."

@Callmepyddo said:

"Keke na keke nothing you wan tell me."

@JAJA commented:

"Ola of Lagos we need you here."

@Shakara commented:

"Pablo don finally come home for Christmas."

@Chimaobi nelson said:

"Omo you still de drive am for land, or you de carry am for head?"

@SAVAGE said:

"In Ola of Lagos's voice: This keke is selling for only 10 billion Naira!! Stop playing! it’s plenty!! I can never be broke!"

@Rev Sam Jnr said:

"This na mini Benz."

@Israel said:

"We call it VIP keke."

Man overloads his Keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Keke rider loaded 13 empty water tanks on his tricycle but struggled to ride on a bumpy road.

The 13 tanks were loaded and tied on top of the tricycle, overshadowing its small size.

Many Twitter users who have seen the video said the keke rider took a huge risk with the number of tanks he loaded.

Source: Legit.ng