A young man has shared a captivating video of his beautiful baby girl who was born with their family birthmark

The baby had shiny grey hair at the front of her head like every other member of her father's family

The video left netizens in awe sparking reactions and comments of admiration in the comments section

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to welcome his adorable newborn baby into the world.

The man identified as @j_whytejnr_ on TikTok showcased his baby’s lovely birthmark in the viral video.

Baby born with grey hair goes viral Photo credit: @jwhytejnr/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby born with grey hair trends

In the clip, the baby slept peacefully as the camera captured her lovely grey hair at the front of her head.

The birthmark is hereditary as every member of her father's family had the same kind at the same spot.

Her father captioned the video:

“Our Angel is here. You are welcome, sweetie.”

She has now joined a host of other outstanding children who went viral for having unique features.

Reactions trail video of baby's birthmark

The video sparked reactions from netizens who tried to figure out what caused the birthmark on the family members.

Kwabena Agyemang said;

“I just went through your videos ei all of you are have same mark ?oh wow do a video and give us a brief history abt it er pls.”

YhaarShorndem reacted:

“They are always tired.”

MRS. CURTIS OÑOMĂH@O&D said:

“This heredity is serious 000 wow.”

@vickysom09 said:

“Omo dis family go Dey fear me to marry o cus what if mistakenly my baby no carry dis white hair ,cus wetin I wan tell them.”

FEDORA reacted:

@The first person that will be born without this mark i pity am cos DNA go surplus.”

KitKat said:

“U can't cheat in this family oo they will just wait for the baby to be born.”

Wblessing X said:

“What if one gives birth without the mark.”

