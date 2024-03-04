A young girl was sent out of church due to the loud noise her shoes generated while walking around in the church

A video showed the girl speaking to a friend outside the church while being filmed by another member of the church

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people criticised those who chased her out while others supported them

A young girl has gone viral on social media after getting chased out of the church's auditorium during a service.

In a video shared on TikTok by @fran_chiseblinks, the girl spoke with her mate outside the church after she was sent out.

Nigerian girl chased out of church Photo credit: @fran_chiseblinks/TikTok, PHILIPPE WOJAZER/ Getty Images. Depicted person on the right has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Girl sent out of church during service

It was gathered that the young girl was asked to leave the church due to the loud noise her high-heeled shoes generated as she walked around.

The video was captioned:

“POV; you were chased out of church because of the noise your shoe generated. The noise this shoe generated was more than the cry of a baby.“

Reactions trail video of girl's noisy shoes

The video ignited massive reactions from netizens who wondered what the girl’s shoes were made of.

Some people suggested that the girl stops wearing heels until she learns to walk properly with them.

Kindy said:

“They pursue her come out, she no still sit down one place only God know how many times she don waka up and down inside church before dy pursue her.”

Blossom reacted:

“And they won't ever sit at a place.”

BRIGHT + MOON reacted:

“And she no still gree sit down one place for outside, wait first o na bottle she wear for leg?”

Tabitha VW reacted:

“This one na the shoe Cinderella left behind. Indeed it made of glass.”

Nexykelvins said:

“Cinderella's glass shoes.”

&_prettyjudy reacted;

“And you no go sitdon one place? You still reach outside dey perambulate you just dey cause more noise.”

Omari said:

“Very dangerous sound. Na the next street I go pursue her reach.”

@heem_babyy said:

“This is the shoe they saw and named it koikoi shoe.”

ButaFly W reacted:

“She put bottle for leg yet deh waka up and down.”

Bridal train sent out of church during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a stir during a wedding service as he reportedly chased out the bridal train for dressing indecently. The incident recorded on video happened at a church located in Ekpoma, Edo state and has gone viral.

He then took a swipe at those not dressed well and warned them to leave the premises before he gets to them. It is reported that the erring congregants turned out to be members of the bridal train.

