A company mistakenly sent $44,000 to a man instead of the $2,000 that was supposed to be given to him

The mistake occurred due to an error in the company's payment solution, which credited the man with an extra $42,000 (N67 million)

However, the man who was overpaid was gracious enough to refund the extra $42,000 paid to him when the company contacted him

A cryptocurrency company overpaid an SFT trader to the tune of $42,000 (N67 million).

A story shared on X by @OmarAgag6 revealed that the overpayment was due to an error in the company's crypto payout solution.

The man has refunded the money after he was contacted. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts and Bloomberg. Man's photo is used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Instead of a $2000 (N3.2 million) payout, the SFT trader received $44,000 (N71 million).

Omar wrote:

"The crypto payout solution we use accidentally sent what was supposed to be a $2,000 payout, to a $44,000 to one SFT trader about two to three months back."

The company was, however, lucky because the person who got overpaid was an honest person who returned the money when contacted and told there was a mistake.

The story reads:

"We reached out to the trader, and surprisingly, he gave the additional money back. What would you have done if you woke up with an extra $42,000?"

See the post below:

Reactions as man returns money wrongly paid to him

@AkolamWorld said:

"Would've done exactly what he did. Had done that before when I incidentally saw $20k close to a site I was working. I traced and returned it to the owner, who happened to be a Lebanese guy who came to work on a project owned by the wife of our then-president in my country."

@Gotta_Trade said:

"I can only imagine what he thought when he saw $44K hit his account! I’d for sure let you know right away. I’d never want that hanging over my head."

