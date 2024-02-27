A man who had some skeletons in his cupboard begged a phone repairer not to fix a phone his wife had taken to his shop

The man said his wife wanted to repair the phone to be able to check his messages on WhatsApp

To make the repair man do his bidding, he attached a bribe of 50 Euros, an action which stirred reactions online

A man sent a secret message to a phone repairer, telling him not to fix the phone his wife brought to his shop.

According to the man, his wife wanted to repair the phone so she could check his WhatsApp messages.

The man told the repairman not to fix the phone.

To stop the man from repairing the phone, he had included a bribe of 50 Euros in the back of the damaged phone.

He wrote:

"Please tell my wife that you can’t fix my phone. She wants to check my WhatsApp messages. 5 Euro is yours, thanks.”

A video shared on TikTok by @etadams5 captured the interesting message. It has gone viral and stirred many reactions.

Reactions as man bribes phone repairer

2Èxclúsïvê said:

"Wife will give you double if you fixe it. Choose oh."

@Your_ Fav, Krobo _Queen said:

"After telling me you can't fix the problem, I'll send it to another repairer."

@Nharnhar Quarjo Blinqz remarked:

"Don’t disgrace the brotherhood."

@Tofik said:

"Don’t fix the phone period."

@adwoaoj asked:

"What if the repairer can’t read."

@B black said:

"My guy is protecting his home at all cost."

@R J said:

"The guy is a phone repairer too."

@minaq remarks:

"I like this man cos he really loves and respects his wife."

@selinagyimah0 said:

"When he takes the money out, we will take it to another repairer."

@Minah’s Kloset asked:

"What if the wife is standing on the phone tech's side?"

Lady says men must cheat

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said a man can't be eating only one type of food, highlighting the need for a change sometimes.

Drawing from that example, the woman maintained that all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their wives.

She, therefore, called on her fellow women not to divorce their husbands because they were cheating on them.

