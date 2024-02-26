A young Nigerian man who is into building construction has shown blocks with shapes that do not need cement mortars

The man said that, unlike the typical block types, a bag could be used to lay more than 100 blocks during a construction

A few people in his comment section argued that the cement quantity saved may still be used during plastering

A Nigerian man has got many people talking about affordable housing as he showed the blocks he and his team built.

He said that the blocks do not need much cement to lay. The man showed that each block interlocked perfectly with the other.

A man arranged the special blocks on site. Photo source: @crown_blocks

Cement use and price and Nigeria

The man said the cement that would have been used between blocks was saved. While showing the blocks already laid, he said a bag of cement could position 125 to 150 blocks, as against the normal 50.

Many people asked questions in his comment section, as some said he may still need much cement during wall plastering. @crown_blocks shared the video.

mario_0147 said:

"If you no get money and mind to build better don't start ... which kind cut and join work be this."

Addeyy said:

"You will pay back during plastering, those spaces must claim back the mortal you think you saved."

The man replied:

"Lolz. we have plastered many houses with this sir. We still have cost savings eventually. You're welcome."

Hero-Home Interior said:

"What about when plastering it? The cement wl still go in there."

jasonjohnson9878 asked:

"That was machine or hand made block?"

coolnyl said:

"These blocks should be the standard everywhere. I don't know why the other type was made common."

Jayden asked:

"You only talked about the advantage. what's the disadvantage from structural perspectives?"

He replied:

"Structurally it is sound and stable sir as you can see in the building in question. We have completed several structures with this."

Isiaka Ibrahim Omotayo said:

"How much is the block? Cause me use to conclude the best alternative is using bricks as cheap, quality and classic alternative."

