An Oyinbo woman who was spotted grinding soup in a Nigerian market has gone viral and generated reactions

In a video, the woman was in an open market meticulously grinding ogbono soup like a Nigerian mother

TikTok users who were impressed by the video took to the comment section to praise her for her effort

Many reactions trailed the video of an Oyinbo woman who was seen grinding soup in an open market.

In the short clip, which was posted by @oyinbo.olonje, the woman was interacting with some Nigerian market women.

The woman was grinding ogbono soup. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyinbo.olonje.

She poured ogbono soup into the grinding engine and meticulously ground it just the same way that Nigerian women do.

She bragged about her ability to haggle prices in a Nigerian market. The video is captioned:

"Dem talk say Oyinbo no fit price well for market."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo lady is spotted in a Nigerian market

@truebelievers of God/jesus said:

"You need to have a shop where you grind. You are a pro."

@ibile comedy commented:

"Wow amazing work."

@shakara NONI said:

"She's good."

@Itohowo Emmanuel said:

"You try o."

@Charlyon said:

"She be our wife for real, keep up the good work, good wife."

