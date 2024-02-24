A video shows the moment Oyinbo people came to take a wife who happened to be a Nigerian

In the video, the Oyinbo groom was at the introduction ceremony with his family and the family of the bride

The event was said to have happened in the United States of America but still followed the same Igbo tradition

A trending TikTok video shows how a white man came to marry an Igbo lady in the United States of America.

In the clip, the Igbo tradition was strictly followed during the introduction ceremony witnessed by friends, family and well-wishers of the lovers.

The white man introduced his family to the family of the bride. Photo credit: TikTok/@igbo_babes1.

An elderly white man who spoke for the groom said the young man had seen a flower in the in-law's house, and they had come to pluck it.

The father of the bride responded by telling the white man to be specific about which flower they had come to pluck in his house.

The white man took over again and identified the lady they had come to marry and she was called to come and introduce herself to the audience.

A lot of social media users who saw the video appreciated the fact that the rich Igbo culture was still maintained despite the wedding taking place in a distant land. The video was posted by @igbo_babes1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as white man marries Igbo lady

@SOLDIER P said:

"I'm very excited seeing Oyibo putting on our red cap."

@ifeomamadu366 commented:

"I need one Oyinbo man to come and pick me as his wife."

@igbotic4L said:

"Igbo women to fine. See as he adjusts to our culture."

@abdulbaba728 commented:

"I have witnessed lots of different (cultural) weddings, but when I went to my friend's traditional wedding in Igboland, that is the best."

Source: Legit.ng