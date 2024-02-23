A trending video of a youth corps member who has a small stature has captured the attention of many on the TikTok app

According to the person who posted the clip, the smallish corps member was the shortest and smallest person in her platoon

The video sparked reactions amongst netizens who wondered how he would carry out his duties as a member of the Red Cross

A male corps member of the National Youth Orientation Corp has gone viral because of his small stature.

In the video shared by @dammieglowskincare1234 on TikTok, the small-statured man who joined the Red Cross group at his orientation camp was captured on duty.

Corper with small stature trends online Photo credit: @dammieglowskincare12/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He rocked a white T-shirt, white shorts, an NYSC cap, white shoes, and the red cross vest in the video.

Smallest corps member in camp goes viral

According to the lady who shared the clip, the young man was popular in camp because of his size.

She referred to him as the shortest and smallest young man in her platoon at the NYSC orientation camp.

She wrote:

“The shortest corper in my platoon.”

The young corps member turned and smiled when he noticed that the lady was making a video of him.

Reactions trail video of smallish corper

The video has caused a buzz in the comments section.

@nerpsdaura said:

“Who carry this one enter camp abeg?”

Luknice said:

“Red Cross, can he even carry 50kg.”

@ayanwale faith said:

“Baba still get mind join red cross.”

Beauty said:

“A.K.A HOD Nekede wire.”

RENNIENDS said:

“E con still join red cross who wan carry who abeg.”

@gifty reacted:

“You guys should allow my junior colleague rest.”

Opemipo said:

“Our lastborn.”

Presh Queen said:

“Please what's his tiktok acct user name?”

Veekey reacted:

“The guy tall pass me sef.”

OfficialOmah said:

“E still join Red Cross.”

Watch the video below:

Man with small stature gets rejected

Source: Legit.ng