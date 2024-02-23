A Nigerian mother has shared an intriguing video of her 10-month-old baby boy taking his first steps at home

The determined baby kept on staggering at every step he took but never gave up on his mission to walk

The video ignited numerous reactions from netizens who applauded the baby for his strength

A mother was left rolling on the floor as she watched her 10-month-old baby taking his first steps.

In the video shared on TikTok by @_kingzayne, the baby staggered as he stood unaided and attempted to walk.

Baby attempts to walk at 10 months Photo credit: @kingzayne/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby struggles to walk at 10 months

Despite falling numerous times, the resilient baby never gave up as he kept standing and putting in more effort.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

His mother captured the moment her son took his first steps and decided to share it on TikTok for everyone to see.

She captioned the video:

“Pov: your 10-month-old wants to walk by all means. Zayne oooo laugh wan kill me.”

Reactions as 10-month-old baby walks

The video has been trending on social media as several netizens found it captivating.

Blessed Chuks Electronics said:

“My neighbour's child is 1 year and 6 months never walk they Bury him so that he will walk by force.”

@winniebob13 said:

”His walking like our president.”

Simply RasheD said:

”He's already walking at 10 months this baby is strong I have one neighbour her child is 1year 2 months he doesn't even want to stand.”

Keketustv said:

“My unborn child started walking at 5 months old.”

SHINE said:

“Mummy the socks might slow him down or make him slip it happened to my niece. Maybe a sandals or bare feet, I don't mean any disrespect please.”

@wanjirumeg3 said:

“If only he knew the responsibilities that come with that new found skill, he wouldn't be in no hurry.”

Jaycee reacted:

“My nieces and nephew were mini hoodlums they started walking at 8 months.”

Watch the video below:

Kid walks like boss at school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video has shown a very confident kid walking into his class with swag on his first day of school. The video posted by Mama Hosi showed that the kid was not the type that cries on their first day of school.

When the kid got to the entrance of his class, he had his hands in his pockets and walked in like an inspector. The schoolkid behaved exactly like an education inspector on an emergency visit to an establishment under his supervision. Even the school staff were stunned by the kid's confidence which is unusual for children coming to school for the first time.

When the kid finally got to the entrance of his classroom and saw other pupils, he exploded in joy and excitement as he punched the air. His carriage in the video has made him a sensation as he has elicited 3,610 comments from TikTok users.

Source: Legit.ng