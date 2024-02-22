A Nigerian lady with a unique birthmark on her face has shared what she goes through when in public places

In a video, she spoke about the unusual stares she receives from unknown people because of the mark

According to the lady, some people usually conclude that she used bleaching cream on her face

A Nigerian lady recently went viral on TikTok after showcasing the enormous birthmark on her face.

The lady identified as @lovelylovelyn2 on the platform revealed that she tried removing the birthmark severally all to no avail.

Nigerian lady shows off her unusual birthmark Photo credit: @lovelylovelyn2/TikTok.

Lady with unique facial birthmark trends

According to the lady, people always stare at her whenever she goes out and sometimes she finds it uncomfortable.

She added that some also believed that she reincarnated and that led to her having such a birthmark.

She said in the video:

“Of course I have a birthmark, everyone stares at me when I expose it, people believe I've existed before, people ask if I bleached, and I've also tried to remove it all to no avail.”

Reactions as lady shows off enormous birthmark

The video ignited reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@glow_by_de_bby said:

“I like ur confidence is not easy, u get shy at some time especially in a crowdy environment.”

@userNickey said:

“Gold a k a onyi bae she looks a little bit like Ruth kadri.”

@oma baby said:

“My own they make me feel less of myself.”

Slim Barbie said:

“Mine is even different some people think it's eczema.”

Queen722 said:

“My sis have desame birth mark ooooo not bleaching.”

@official_ellaj said:

“You are so Beautiful.”

Oma said:

“When I see u first my first thought was that chai see zubby sister.”

Emma-Nuella reacted:

“Omg 6 We hv same birth mark. Please don't try clearing it again.”

@olawunmi reacted:

“You're beautiful.”

Doris Mba said:

“Of course I have birth mark people will always ask, if I was born with it.”

Sonia_Empress001 said:

“My mum also had this type of birth mark.”

Dami said:

“You're so fine.”

Somtamadu Tamarapreye said:

“@callysshekinah I never see your video oo my love.”

Queen722 said/

“You look beautiful.”

Watch the video below:

Mum shows off daughter's shiny birthmark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum has shown her baby to the world and revealed a shiny, white birthmark on the child's hair.

In the video posted by Alaijah, the baby's white birthmark was seen very visible on her forehead. The new mother said the white mark on the baby's hair is associated with her family. Also, other videos on her TikTok handle show that other family members spot the same white birthmark.

The video has sparked positive reactions from other TikTok users who are expressing admiration for the baby. Some of those who commented said the same mark is in their families too.

