Portable has reacted after his music studio was robbed while he was way in London working

His workshop was looted and several items were carted away as he showed the video of the place after the incident

Taking to Instagram, he noted that he had learned his lesson not to mingle with too poor people who do have a future

Singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has made a video to show his grievance with the kind of people he has been mixing with.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's studio was robbed while he was away. He cried out that the people who perpetrated the act were people close to him.

Reacting again to the loss, the controversial singer said his fans should not mingle with poor people who don't have a future. He also stated that he has a lot of them around him.

Portable thank God

In the video, the singer who invested heavily in real estate appreciated God that the robbery incident didn't happen when artistes were working in his studio.

He said maybe they would have killed the people they met there.

Zazu crooner says he has learned his lesson

In the clip, the Zeh nation boss mentioned that he has learned his lesson as he called the people who robbed his studio negative names.

Portable opined that the people he was referring to in his recording don't have a future. He told his fans to mix with people who do not have plans for their lives.

