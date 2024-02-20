An adorable video of a mother and daughter rocking similar outfits has gone viral on social media

The lovely clip shared via the TikTok app got netizens wishing to have a baby girl and also twin with her

Netizens have taken to the comments section to applaud the adorable relationship which the mother and daughter share

A doting mother and her daughter have got netizens talking and gushing on social media after sharing a video of their matching outfits.

The mother identified as @hope_and_bonolo on TikTok showcased them changing to different cute outfits.

Mother and daughter rock similar outfits Photo credit: @hopeandbonolo/TikTok.

Mum and daughter go viral for twinning

From the videos sighted on the mother's page, it was obvious that the duo always rocked similar outfits.

Netizens couldn't help but admire the spectacular mother-and-daughter relationship which they shared.

The video was captioned:

“Pick your fighter, which twinning outfit is your fav?”

Reactions trail video of mother and daughter

The video has ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Tendlu commented:

“The only reason I want a child.”

@stargazer reacted:

“Lol I'm manifesting this body. I should look this way by the end of the year.”

Nimo commented:

“God bless me I wanna do this with my daughter.”

Ruth S said:

“@styleininches your daughter and I soon.”

Dee_mmarh reacted:

“Me and my daughter one day.”

Love's Surprise Packages said:

“@QueenJ97 boo boo are you thinking what am thinking?”

Morayo said:

“Awwnn so cute. I love the last outfit.”

CH16 said:

“This has to be me and my daughter.”

Watch the video below:

Woman with two daughters dances happily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 44-year-old mother showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters. The trio's synchronised their moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

The video featured the mother and her teenage daughters performing a popular TikTok dance routine and displaying impressive coordination and rhythm. Despite being in her mid-40s, the mother's youthful appearance astounded netizens.

Her flawless skin and vibrant energy made many mistake her for a sibling rather than a parent. Netizens have flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration for the family's incredible genes and the mother's age-defying beauty.

