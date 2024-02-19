A lady said after studying abroad and paying a huge sum of money as fees, she found jobs may not be all that available

She claimed the only job with sponsorship to the UK was mortuary attendant, and people told her to grab the opportunity

In the video, alaga_toh_porsche disclosed that she paid £18,000 as school fees to study for a master's in hospitality management

A lady stirred reactions on TikTok after revealing the amount she paid as school fees in the UK.

In a TikTok video, the lady, @alaga_toh_porsche, said she paid £18,000 (N33.2m) to study for a master's degree in hospitality.

The lady lamented the scarcity of jobs. Photo credit: TikTok/@alaga_toh_porsche.

Source: TikTok

However, when she graduated, she discovered that the only job with work permit sponsorship was mortuary attendant.

She wrote in the caption:

"After paying 18,000 Pounds, for M.Sc in Hospitality, the only hospitality job with sponsorship available is mortuary attendant."

While some laughed at the prospect of the lady working as a mortuary attendant abroad, others asked her to take the opportunity.

Reactions as lady in the UK laments job scarcity

@Tosin commented:

"You go explain tire. better grab the job. Job scarce now for UK. Bills dey to pay."

@alaga fadeke remarked:

"Alaga inside mortuary ke! No gree for anybody."

@Para_mount5 said:

"Go to your home country and open a five-star hotel. International students are wealthy."

Source: Legit.ng