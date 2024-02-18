A female corper has become a viral sensation over her outfit in a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp

A lady who saw her videoed the skirt-wearing corper as she walked by without caring about the attention she was getting

Some internet users tackled the lady for not wearing trousers like her colleagues, others laughed at her

Mixed reactions have greeted a video of a female corper wearing a split skirt as part of her NYSC khaki uniform.

This is as the popular style for both male and female corpers is khaki trousers.

She wore a split skirt in NYSC camp. Photo Credit: @lohreyy

Source: TikTok

The unidentified corper, for reasons known to herself, chose to stand out. A corper @lohreyy recorded the lady as she walked past.

The clip has garnered over 31k views on TikTok and left many netizens in stitches. Some blasted her for wearing a skirt.

Watch the video below:

People criticise the female corps member

Tifeh said:

"You no fit wear trousers but you dey wear wig… that hell fire wey you dey avoid, na there you go land sehhh."

user3720128278783 said:

"She carry church for head but she still wear hair wey no be her own… make she dey play."

faithaiyeoribe said:

"The skirt even get pocket."

nuelkebi_12 said:

"And she thinks this is better than trousers."

evrytnsftyolly said:

"My sec school teacher did this just because she attends Deeper Life."

DERA said:

"What if she wants to climb she'll just open everything waaaa for everybody under her to see."

Morin D’ Bigurrrst said:

"I don’t what’s the big deal to wear trousers for a year. I trust my LGI sha."

nora said:

''She even put slit."

NYSC on why it evicted skirt-wearing corper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NYSC had explained why it evicted the corps member who wore a skirt in camp.

In a statement, the Gombe state NYSC Coordinator Ada Imoni confirmed that the erring lady was evicted from the orientation camp in Amada over her refusal to wear khaki trousers and choosing to wear a skirt instead.

The unidentified corps member had become an internet sensation some days ago after a video of her preaching to female corps members while rocking a long skirt in camp went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng