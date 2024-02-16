There is a scholarship opportunity for international students who wish to study in Switzerland in 2024

The University of Geneva, Switzerland, is now accepting applications for its Excellence Master Fellowships

The information posted on the school's website indicates that the deadline for the N16.9 million scholarship is February 28

International students who want to study in Switzerland in 2024 can benefit from a tuition fee waiver.

The University of Geneva, Switzerland, said it is now accepting applications from qualified candidates who want to study in the school under a scholarship.

The opportunity exists at the University of Geneva. Photo credit: Getty Images/JohnnyGreig, M-imagephotography and tommaso79. Photos are for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The scholarship is taken at the University of Geneva, and it is tagged the Excellence Master Fellowships.

The school says:

"The Faculty of Science, with the support of external partners, has established an Excellence Fellowship program open to outstanding and highly motivated students who wish to pursue a Master of Science degree in one of the disciplines covered by the Faculty. Candidate selection is based on excellence.

"Regardless of your home university, whether you have passed or are doing a brilliant bachelor degree, and that you are one of the best in your year, this program is for you! You must meet the admission criteria of the Master of your choice and be selected on the basis of the application file for an Excellence Fellowship."

Benefits and how to apply

Selected students for the masters scholarship will get CHF 10,000 (N16.9 million).

According to the school, the deadline for the scholarship application is February 28. Prospective scholars will first apply to the school and be accepted into a programme.

The school said:

"The application is made online, from the beginning of January of each year. After registering, you will receive an e-mail containing a personal link allowing you to fill out the application form."

Read more on scholarships:

UK university announces scholarship opportunities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of East Anglia is calling on interested persons to apply for its Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarship.

The Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarship is worth £21,200 (N24.2 million) in tuition waiver and £9,157 (N10.4 million) to be paid as stipends.

Information on the website of the University of East Anglia says the application for the scholarship must come in by April 19.

Source: Legit.ng