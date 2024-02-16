A video showing the warm reception that Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller received from his club Borrusia Dortmund, after lifting the AFCON trophy has gone viral

The club staff and players applauded and cheered him as he walked into the club’s office

Haller was the hero of the AFCON final, scoring the decisive goal for Ivory Coast against Nigeria in a thrilling 2-1 victory

A video captures the moment the club’s star striker Sebastien Haller returned to his team after winning the prestigious AFCON tournament.

The video, which has been widely shared by @dailymailsports, showed how the club staff and players gave Haller a rousing welcome as he entered the club’s office, clapping and cheering him for his remarkable achievement.

Haller was warmly received.

Source: Twitter

Haller looked visibly moved and grateful by the gesture, as he hugged his teammates and staff.

Haller was the main protagonist of the AFCON final, scoring the winning goal for Ivory Coast in the game against Nigeria, who were in the lead in the first half.

Haller’s goal sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for Ivory Coast, who lifted another AFCON title.

Watch the video below:

Sebastien Haller’s goal becomes decisive

