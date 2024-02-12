A TikTok video that captured the emotional moment when Nigerian players expressed their regret to their fans for not clinching the AFCON trophy has gone viral

The video showed Osimhen, who was the first to approach the fans and gesture his sorrow for the defeat

He was followed by other Super Eagles players who also displayed their gratitude and respect for the fans’ support

The video, which was recorded by a fan at the stadium, revealed the emotional exchange between the players and the supporters after the final whistle.

Osimhen, who scored four goals in the tournament, was the first to walk towards the section where the Nigerian fans were seated and gestured his remorse and disappointment for the loss.

He was soon joined by other Super Eagles players who also showed their humanity and appreciation for the fans who travelled to cheer them on.

Nigeria, who were aiming for their fourth AFCON trophy, had to settle for the second place after losing 2-1 to the host nation, Ivory Coast, who lifted the trophy.

The video as shared by @krizbaba22 has received thousands of views and comments on TikTok, with many praising the Nigerian players for their humility and sportsmanship.

Nigeria loses AFCON finals to host nation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that After a good run that saw them making it to the finals, Nigeria lost the AFCON finals to Ivory Coast.

Nigeria defeated South Africa to reach the finals, pitting the Super Eagles against the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire. The game ended 2-1 in favour of Ivory Coast, who almost got eliminated at the group stage of the game.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their heartbreak after the defeat of the Super Eagles. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a post after the end of the game. Sebastien Haller came back from his cancer treatment to score the crucial goal that would gave the Elepahnts the cup.

