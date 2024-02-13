A lady who is tired of her low monthly salary is seeking an alternative job to increase her earnings and purchasing power

The tech industry is one area that pays high returns in terms of salary, especially if one is highly skilled, but how can one break into tech?

Ibukun Amosu, a tech expert, explains how to break into the lucrative tech industry and possibly increase one's earnings

An anonymous asked:

"What steps should I take to break into the lucrative tech industry?"

The current minimum wage in Nigeria is fixed at N30,000, an amount not enough to buy a bag of rice presently.

The unending increase in the price of necessities means that young people who earn such a small amount monthly may not be able to cope.

Tech is seen as a good career choice for people who want to switch careers and earn more. According to Glassdoor, a UI/UX designer, for instance, could earn N325,000 per month in Nigeria with an average salary of NGN 150,000 per month. But the question is: How easy is it to break into the lucrative tech industry and start earning good money?

Ibukun Amosu is a tech expert and tech entrepreneur at The Intern Place. Ibukun has carved a remarkable niche for himself as a Tech Talent Partner for global corporations and startups while also being the visionary Founder of The Intern Place (TiP), a dynamic internship talent community. His remarkable accomplishments have led to his inclusion in the prestigious 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa.

How To Break into The Tech Industry (Tips & Advice)

The tech industry is increasingly becoming an attractive field for job seekers. Breaking into tech, in my view, requires a strategic approach. It may take time and perseverance, but you can achieve your goals with dedication and the right approach. Here are some steps I advise you should consider:

Identifying your interests and career goals

Breaking into tech can be daunting if you don't know where to start. First, I will advise you to have a clear idea of what you want to do in tech, as this will help you during your job search and focus on the skills required. Then, determine which area of tech you are passionate about, whether it is software development, data science, cybersecurity, UX/UI design, project management, etc.

Education and skill development relevant in tech

Acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to stay competitive in the job market through formal education, online courses, boot camps, self-study, coding challenges, or relevant certifications.

Getting tech job needs building a rich portfolio

You can create projects to showcase your skills. This could be through coding projects, design mockups, data analysis reports, or anything relevant to your desired role. Organize your projects and host them on the web, portfolio platforms, or a simple PDF file.

Networking is a capital when looking for tech jobs

Attending tech events, meetups, and conferences to network with professionals in the industry can help position you closer to job opportunities. Utilize online platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter to connect with people and join relevant groups.

Maximize relevant experience for tech job opportunities

Funny enough, newbies do say they don't have the experience, whereas they do have it but don't know how to sell it to employers.

In my opinion, you can gain hands-on experience via personal projects, freelance projects, internships, open-source contributions, and volunteer work. These can help you build your resume and make valuable connections.

Develop soft skills for tech jobs

Aside from your technical skills, communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and adaptability, soft skills are crucial in the tech industry. Develop and demonstrate these skills in your interactions and projects.

Want tech jobs? Apply strategically

Your resume and cover letter should be tailored for each job application, highlighting relevant skills and experiences. Don't hesitate to apply for junior or entry-level positions to get your foot in the door. Research companies on LinkedIn and send cold messages and emails to hiring managers, an effective strategy in job search that yields a good result.

Continuous learning for relevance

The tech industry is constantly evolving, so embrace a mindset of continuous learning and improvement to stay relevant and competitive.

Seek out a mentor in same tech industry

We all need a shoulder we climb to see far it or someone to hold our hand. Finding a mentor who can provide guidance, support, and insights based on their own experiences in the tech industry can be helpful. Know that people are busy, and you don't need to waste their time.

