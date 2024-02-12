Two catholic priests who are identical twins have gone viral after their video emerged on TikTok

The priests, known on TikTok as Fada Ejima Offiah, shared a video dressed in their priesthood regalia

The video attracted many comments from social media users who acknowledged the resemblance

Two young men who are identical twins have gone viral on social media because of their chosen profession.

In a video shared by Fada Ejim Offiah, it was revealed that the two brothers were ordained Catholic priests.

The twins have been admired by social media users. Photo credit: TikTok/@fada_ejima_offiah_fc.

Source: TikTok

The young men were spotted wearing their priestly regalia at a place that looked like a church.

The video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Keep your family safe, O Lord, with unfailing care, that, relying solely on the hope of heavenly grace, they may be defended always by your protection. Through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen. May the unlimited grace of God locate and be with you and your family!"

A lot of people on social media admired the young men and wished them well in their chosen profession.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail twin brothers who are catholic priests

@chrismbah431 said:

"God bless you."

@cindyrose commented:

"Let God's blessing keep shining in your path as you lead us to the lord."

@julietamarachi852 remarked:

"More blessings Father."

@Okeke Jacinta Chioma commented:

"So identical."

Catholic priest dies in Benue state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a catholic priest with albinism died in Benue state.

The priest reportedly slumped and died before he was rushed to the hospital.

There were rumours online that he was struck by thunder, but this was later found to be untrue.

The very popular priest was mourned by many social media users who said they knew him.

Priest inspires people with story of humble beginning

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became a Catholic priest after successfully completing his priestly education.

He posted a story on TikTok, showing some throwback photos he took when he was still in the seminary. The photos he posted showed how his journey to priesthood began.

The priest, Father Chidubem, inspired many of his followers with the story of his humble beginning.

Source: Legit.ng