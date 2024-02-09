A trending video of a cute little girl in an oversized school uniform has taken the internet by storm

The little girl walked on the road alone with so much confidence despite rocking an overflowing skirt

Speculations trailed the clip as netizens shared their opinions on why her school uniform was oversized

A little girl's epic display of confidence while walking on the road in an oversized uniform has left netizens in awe.

The fearless pupil walked on the road with total concentration, not minding the size of her skirt, which flowed down to her feet.

Primary school girl rocks oversized uniform Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Little girl's oversized uniform sparks speculations

She rocked the bogus skirt with a white shirt and a backpack, which didn't seem heavy with how she moved swiftly on the road.

Her uniform was overly big for someone her age, leaving netizens speculating on why her parents got her an oversized uniform.

Many claimed her parents wanted her to wear the uniform until she finished primary school.

Reactions trail video of schoolgirl

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on the little girl's video.

@geenah124? said:

“Why's she going on her own at that age? I'm motified.”

@jazzchunk_ said:

“Asake goes to school.”

@iyalodeofabuja said:

“She rocks her confidence just like her skirt! Loud!”

@alaga_anu said:

“African parents no go kill mete ss3 this one go be.”

@sicklemotivator reacted:

“She will grow into it says her mum.”

@austin.favour_ said:

“It's actually really dope love Maybe it's because I like oversized wears.”

@mz_olamidemi said:

“Till she finsih medicine for LASU.”

@mo_organics reacted:

“Her uniform till she reach basic 6!”

@princessaluk said:

“She go wear this uniform till SS3.”

@aharmless_dove reacted:

“New uniform will be bought when joining high school.”

@njidey reacted:

“Abeg someone find her for me make I buy her size of uniform abeg.”

@_sleekfashions said:

“Runway Skirt of Life.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng