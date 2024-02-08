A Nigerian man who is a teacher in South Africa observed a special celebration after Nigeria trashed Bafana Bafana

The man dressed in a flowing Nigerian native attire and danced before his South African students

The students cheered him and celebrated with him as he was happy that Nigeria defeated South Africa

It was a moment of joy for a Nigerian man teaching in South Africa as he celebrated Nigeria's AFCON victory.

In a funny celebration video shared on TikTok by @fisdbaba, the man was seen in a flowing native attire that left no one in doubt that he was a Nigerian.

The man danced in front of his students after the AFCON win. Photo credit: TikTok/@fisdbaba.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, he was dancing in the midst of his students, who were clapping for him after the AFCON clash.

Nigeria won the match by 4-2 on penalties, and the man's joy knew no bounds, and he celebrated with relish.

His students lined up, and he danced in the middle and walked with 'shakara' to celebrate as Nigeria advanced to the AFCON finals.

The video has attracted many positive reactions from TikTok users, many of whom are saying it is the beauty of football. A few South Africans who commented did not like the post, as they tackled the man in anger and also berated the students.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man celebrates Super Eagles win in South Africa

@kingsleyemmy302 commented:

"Life is sweet if you don't hate but love."

@CholoWame said:

"You would swear they've won CAF."

@Agu Ezuike commented:

"All hail the Eagles."

@Lutheran 1 said:

"Welldone brother. Next time."

@kelvyntaryus said:

"Iarry go we dey your back."

@Noma Naledi commented:

"The way I laughed."

