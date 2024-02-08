A man faced backlash on social media for insisting that Nigeria didn’t deserve to qualify for AFCON final

In his tweet, the man claimed that South Africa deserved the win because they played better than Nigeria

Angry Nigerians stormed his comments section to bash him heavily for making such a statement

A Nigerian man, Israel Oladipupo, has twisted the lion’s tail with his tweet about Nigeria’s qualification for the AFCON finals.

He shared his controversial opinion following in the AFCON semi-finals.

Man says South Africa deserved to win Photo credit: LadiSpeaks/X.

Source: Twitter

Man slammed for criticising Nigeria’s win

The man identified as @LadiSpeaks on X insisted that Nigeria didn’t deserve to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

, South Africa’s ‘Bafana Bafana’ played better than Nigeria’s ‘Super Eagles’.

He wrote:

“If we are being honest, South Africa deserves the win. They've played better.”

He was subsequently bashed by angry Nigerians who couldn’t ascertain the reason behind his post at a time when the whole country was celebrating.

When the trolling became more intense, Israel had to remind Nigerians that he was from Nigeria, even though it didn’t stop the backlash.

He wrote:

“Why una Dey ratio me now? I'm a Nigerian nowwwwwwwww.”

Reactions trail man’s tweet on Nigeria’s win

The comments section was filled with reactions from internet users who slammed the young man.

@Hez_mykel reacted:

“You and your honesty dey craze.”

@Emoti said:

“Nothing I type will please God so I will let God judge you.”

@Itzpelumi reacted:

“Those who speak like this, never lived to speak again.”

@Poseluni said:

“Dem suppose find you go house go give you 2 by2.”

@Oma G said:

“Had it been I know you now, I give you a dirty slap.”

@May reacted:

“There's time to eat, time to think, time to laugh, time to play. Time to bath, time to read But this is the time to shut up but you had to open your mouth.”

@weyimi reacted:

“Kuku claim their nation as your own na. Officially denounce Nigeria.”

@ezele_nick said:

“Use your hand carry them go the final.”

@OlamideTowobola reacted:

“Who be this one.”

@swagnito said:

“You want make hand touch you.”

See the post below:

Osimhen shows off dance skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Victor Osimhen dancing and having fun after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Cameroon has gained attention on TikTok. The young striker, a role model for many Nigerians, had worked hard in the AFCON tournament.

The video showed Osimhen’s joy and excitement days after Nigeria’s thrilling win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. TikTok Osimhen, who plays for Napoli in Italy, is one of the most promising talents in African football.

He has scored many goals for Nigeria and has also attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. He is known for his speed, strength, and finishing skills.

Source: Legit.ng