The US dollar, despite being considered an international trade currency, has its place as the world’s strongest currency

The world’s strongest currencies come from the Middle East, which has vast oil resources

The US dollar came surprisingly last on the 2024 list of international currencies

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

While the US dollar is globally acknowledged as the most influential currency, holding a dominant position in international trade, there are over 180 traditional currencies known as legal tender.

The US greenback does not rank among the world’s strongest currencies.

The US dollar dollar relegated in a new ranking of the world's strongest currencies Credit: Novaris

Source: Getty Images

A Forbes analysis shows the world’s strongest currencies, measuring how many units of foreign currency can be obtained in exchange for the USD.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The exchange rates used in the assessment were derived from their currency converter, relying on data obtained from Open Exchange.

Top 10 strongest currencies in 2024

Kuwaiti Dinar

The Middle Eastern country’s currency stands solid and tall globally, with an FX rate of 1 Kuwaiti dinar buying $3.25. The valuation shows the country’s solid economic fundamentals, driven by its vast oil reserves.

Bahraini Dinar

Bahrain’s currency comes second on the list with an FX rate of 1 Baharaini diner acquiring $2.25.

The country’s economic strength is in its diversified economy, focusing on oil and tourism.

Omani Rial

Yet another Middle Eastern country, Oman’s Rial, is valued at 1 to $2.60. Its currency’s strength is supported by its stable macroeconomic environment, careful fiscal policies, and a robust oil and gas sector.

Jordanian Dinar

The country’s currency is fourth, with an exchange rate of 1-$1.41. The country’s currency shows its efforts at maintaining a stable economy despite regional upheavals.

British Pound and Gibraltar Pound

The two currencies share the fifth position with the FX rate of $1.27 to 1 pound. The UK’s strong currency and diverse economy, including Gibraltar’s financial services sector, strengthen their positions among the world’s strongest currencies.

Cayman Islands Dollar

The island nation’s currency claims the seventh position with the FX rate of 1 Cayman Islands dollar buying $1.20.

The country’s currency derives its strength from its status as an international banking and investment capital.

Swiss Franc

In the 8th position is the Swiss Franc, with an FX rate of 1-$1.8. The country’s solid economy, low inflation, and reputation for financial strength contribute to the currency’s robust performance.

The Euro

The euro is ranked 9th on the list, with 1 euro buying $1.10, despite the economic challenge in the bloc. The currency has remained formidable, bolstered by the financial strength of its member countries.

US Dollar

The US dollar takes the last spot as the 10th strongest currency in the world, maintaining self-parity.

The US dollar drops to the 10th strongest currency worldwide

Legit.ng reported that In a recently released report by Forbes, the US dollar has lost its place as the world's best and strongest currency, despite being pegged to most global currencies.

The US dollar is popularly seen as the most powerful currency in the world and the most-traded currency on the global market by margin.

However, the US greenback is not the strongest globally and remains the most traded by a margin.

Source: Legit.ng