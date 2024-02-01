The University College (UCL) has announced scholarships for masters degree students who are willing to study in the UK

According to information by UCL, the masters scholarship is tenable for one year, and it is available for 85 candidates

The UCL Global Masters Scholarship is worth 15,000 Pounds (N17 million), and Nigerians are also qualified to apply

The University College London has invited interested scholars to apply for its UCL Global Masters Scholarship.

The scholarship opportunity must be taken at the University College, London, and it is open to students from all countries.

The school says on its website that it is going to award the sponsorship to 85 masters students in the 2024/2025 edition.

Those interested must have been accepted into the school to study a program of their choice.

The school says:

"The UCL Global Masters Scholarship aims to enable and encourage international students from lower income backgrounds to pursue full-time Master's degree studies at UCL."

Benefits of the UCL Global Masters Scholarship

The scholarship is worth £15,000 (N17 million), and it lasts for only one year, except the program requires more time.

According to the UCL, the application deadline for the scholarship is 5 pm, Tuesday, May 7 2024.

The school says:

"Candidates can be from any country outside the UK but must be eligible to pay the Overseas fee rate; come from a lower income background and have submitted a complete admission application (including the submission of references) for a full-time Master's degree at UCL in 2024/25."

While the £15,000 (N17 million) will be applied to the scholarship, the remaining amount will be paid as stipends.

