A dog owner stunned social media users after he dressed up his dog in a suit like a human being.

In a video shared on TikTok by @petlovely.cute, the dog was seen looking dapper and gentle, impressing many netizens who saw the clip.

The dog was also wearing a tie and a shirt. Photo credit: TikTok/@petlovely.cute.

The dog owner also wore the pet a tie and a shirt to match the suit, making its dressing to be complete.

The dog posed for a photo, lifting its ears up as if it wanted to listen to the sound of the camera.

Many social media users who saw the video said the dog looked very handsome.

Reactions ad man wears his dog a suit and a tie

@gerardolopezgom30 said:

"The guy has more style than me."

@BWOOLINA remarked:

"The true meaning of man's dog."

@truth said:

"When maths teacher asks you to find the value of X."

@winner said:

"It is really beautiful, it looked like an authority."

@davidgreen71655 said:

"He is more handsome than my ex's husband."

@Sai commented:

"He was very shocked seeing himself in the mirror then ears up."

@mamito said:

"More handsome than my ex."

@nellferrreira said:

"This one has converted and doesn't bite anyone anymore."

@lilly sandi reacted:

"He was shocked seeing himself in the mirror."

@Jury Otty said:

"I had an uncle who looked exactly like this, but he passed on long time ago."

@sweat baby commented:

"He looks like a gentleman."

