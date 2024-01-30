A tenant in Canada near a mountain had a shocking encounter with a lion in his flat as shared in a TikTok video

He made a video of the beast that seemed to be looking for a meal inside his room from the outside

The fortunate tenant, who had been out when the lion invaded his home, fled as the tiger lunged at him outside

A tenant in Canada who lived near the foot of a mountain experienced a terrifying ordeal when he returned to his flat and discovered a lion in his bedroom.

He managed to make a video of the fearsome beast with his phone, as the lion roared and prowled around the room, apparently searching for something to eat.

The lucky tenant - as shared by @barstoolsports - who had escaped the lion's notice by being out of the flat when the animal broke in, ran for his life as the tiger spotted him outside and charged at him with its claws and teeth bared.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

hHdlone reacted:

“Honey we're having mountain lion for dinner.”

AlyyMckay said:

“At the very beginning of the video I think you can see the mountain lion stepping down on the family cat.”

lan:

“Personally would not let that Mountain lion get away with it.”

Jack:

“Mountain Lion said "Oh bet seconds!?"

NEWFIE6864:

“The cat distribution system works in all ways.”

Rubberjohnny:

“Mountain lions are one of the most terrifying animals to encounter.”

Hamoody:

“Canada has mountain lions???”

Lissa:

“Bro has a lot of trust in the window.”

Mason Frenc:h

“That's Steve French, bubbles kitty.”

Fixchix:

“I'm so sad about your family cat I guess the only good is you know what happened and they didn't just disappear but man I'm so sorry.”

Katy Mae:

“I'm just trying to figure out what's in his mouth.”

Erin:

“Trusting that window way more than I would.”

Saleem Fares:

“Just because some zoo's have some good glass doesn't mean ur window does.”

John kenneth:

“He wants a hug open the window.”

Source: Legit.ng