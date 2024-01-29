A fisherman got hold of a giant fish called halibut, and he shared a video of it on TikTok for people to see

A fisherman shared a video showing off a giant halibut fish he caught while fishing in Norway.

In a video shared on TikTok by @spearofjords, the fisherman was seen on his fishing boat trying to drag the fish in.

The fisherman said he caught the big halibut fish in Norway.

But the halibut was so big that the man found it hard to drag it into the fishing boat alone.

Those who saw the video speculated that the halibut was caught in Alaska, USA, but the fisherman clarified that it was in Norway.

Because of how he was struggling to haul the fish into his boat, a lot of people said he would need a bigger boat.

Reactions as man catches giant halibut fish in Norway

@Steven Schiavone said:

"This has to be a giant halibut caught in Alaska."

@Mike Randazzo asked:

"Why don't you just tow it to shore?"

@guizmo1901 asked:

"Why does the water in Nordic countries look black?"

@IR8D8R reacted:

"Now that is a halibut. OMG. Light the grill, Mabel!"

@Puma said:

"It is said that it is still being pulled to this day."

@georgesfault said:

"This is huge, but I do feel for such a creature being able to grow to that size an then be caught."

@ree17395 said:

"Can halibut get this big? I wanted to see the whole story!"

@Jeff Hunter commented:

"You’re gonna have to drag it in."

@Andybands357 said:

"Wonderful halibut."

Fisherman catches dotted stingray

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fisherman caught a rare fish called dotted stingray, which is said to be worth at least $100,000 (N91 million).

In a video seen on TikTok, the fisherman released the fish back into the waters after he dragged it out from his fishing net.

The dotted stingray was still very much alive, and it struggled as the man pushed it back into the water to preserve its life.

Source: Legit.ng