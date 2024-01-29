A Nigerian student is not happy that his fellow students did not allow him to copy from them in the examination hall

When the result of the examination was made public, the man got angry and tackled his mates in their WhatsApp group

He insisted that it was not proper when intelligent students refuse to help those who are not so smart during examinations

A student has caused laughter on TikTok after his voice notes were leaked on the video platform.

In a post made by @mahrha_silva, the young man was angry, apparently because of his poor performance in a just concluded examination.

He said it is not proper not to help fellow students in the examination hall. Photo credit: TikTok/@mahrha_silva.

Source: TikTok

During the examination, it appears his smart classmates refused to allow him to copy from them.

He was livid when the result of the examination came out, and he insisted that he was not treated rightly in the hall.

The man said if fellow students refused to help each other during an examination, then such a person should not expect help in the outside world.

The video sparked funny reactions as many people asked the many to state why he did not read his books before the examination.

The video is captioned:

"Result drops and your coursemate is addressing students who don't allow him copy during exams."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student expresses angry after examination

@Swankybaby said:

"The accent is accenting."

@benita commented:

"Who said you shouldn't read your book."

@Sofire111 reacted:

"Try to read your book na."

@greyysoul___ said:

"E be like e carry F."

@Ajikehh reacted:

"He sounds like aboki and an Akwa Ibom man at the same time."

@War machine said:

"Funny enough na this kind people de make am."

Student received N150k bank alert

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student shared Opay bank transaction details showing that her man had sent her some money to take care of herself.

The lady disclosed that the N150,000 from her man was to wish her success in her examinations.

The transaction details posted on TikTok went viral and received close to 3500 likes and 152 comments.

Source: Legit.ng