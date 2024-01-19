A Nigerian lady who is still in her 20s has moved to the UK in search of a better life, according to a video she shared online

The lady, Morayo, is the latest addition to the number of Nigerians who are moving to countries such as the UK, Canada and the US

Morayo shared a video showing how she prepared for the journey and how she said her goodbyes to her family and friends

A lady said she is now a resident of the UK after she successfully moved from Nigeria to the country.

The lady, Morayo, shared an inspiring video capturing how she got ready for the journey to the UK.

The lady said she relocated to the UK in her 20s. Photo credit: TikTok/@morayo12341.

The video showed when she got her hair done so as to look cute for the journey. She showed her Nigerian passport and other travel documents.

Morayo said she was moving to the UK in her 20s apparently in search of the proverbial greener pastures.

Morayo is the latest addition to the high number of Nigerians relocating to countries such as Canada, the UK, and the USA in what has now been recognised as 'japa syndrome.'

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of a lady who moved to the UK

@T.gold said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn.... congratulations."

@olajideoyindamol31 reacted:

"Congratulations. Mine is coming soon too in Jesus name."

@user7681779917406 commented:

"Congratulations my dear sister. My family is the next amen."

@MakeupMicrobladingLash said:

"Until it’s my turn I won’t stop congratulating you people. I wish you God's best sweetie."

@TIANA BEAUTY WORLD reacted:

"Na me braid her hair. My beautiful doll."

@Olamilekan Abdullahi 44 said:

"Congratulations to you. I'm so happy for you for leaving this country. I want this to."

