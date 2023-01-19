A trending video of an eight-year-old national chess player who has won eight medals has inspired netizens

In the short clip, the Nigerian girl revealed that chess helps her to stay focused and develop lots of strategies

The grade three girl also recounted how her dad taught her how to play chess game at the early age of four

An eight-year-old girl, Ivie Urieto, has shared her story with netizens after winning eight medals in the chess game.

According to the grade three pupil, she started playing chess at the early age of four and has won several medals.

She revealed that chess helps her to stay focused, smart and also makes her have lots of strategies.

Speaking further, she revealed that her dad taught her how to play the game of chess.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, she said:

"My name is Ivie Urieto, I am 8 years old and I'm in grade 3. And I'm a national chess player and I have won 8 medals I started playing chess at the age of 4 and my daddy taught me how to play chess, chess makes me to be smart, to be focused and it makes me to have a strategy.

"I've played in lots of competitions and the one that was the toughest for me was the one at the national stadium and it's because I played for 3 days.

"All these guys in the front are called the pawns, these are the rooks, these are the knights, the bishops, this is the king and this is the queen. So you lose when the king has no place to run to, that's what we call the checkmate.

"There was a tournament at Oruzo, that was the one that was very challenging for me. I didn't really win anyone but I learned to play with tough tough people and I learned how to make my game better. The chess game is a game of strategy you have to have a plan A plan B and plan C.

"I remember a game I played with somebody and the person did not really protect his king and that is how I was able to win in just 4 moves. I am an ambassador to the game of chees and the send me over 300 chess sets which I go to schools and orphanages and give them chess set.

"My favorite piece is the knight because it does not have an obstacle and it can jump over any piece. To make me to improve my skills I play lots of chess puzzles and lots of games online. My dream is to become a grand master of chess before the age of 15."

