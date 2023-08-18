A young Nigerian lady could not hide her happiness after reuniting with her family in the United Kingdom

The excited lady documented her relocation process in an intriguing video which she shared online via her TikTok account

Annelle expressed her utmost excitement for finally getting her visa to meet her parents after ten years of separation

A Nigerian lady with the handle @_annelle on TikTok finally got to see her family again after a decade of separation.

The lady who had been separated from her family for a decade, documented her emotional journey to the United Kingdom to reunite with her loved ones.

Lady relocating to UK happily storms school to bid friends farewell Photo credit: @annelle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Annelle over the moon as she gets to reunite with family in UK

In the video, Annelle expressed her excitement and anticipation as she counted down the days until her permanent relocation to the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She shared her daily activities leading up to the big day, including bidding farewell to her friends, travelling to Lagos, and preparing for the journey ahead.

On the long-awaited day of her departure, Annelle captured moments from her journey, from the airport to her arrival in London and her final leg to Glasgow.

The video showcased her emotions at each stage, capturing the mixture of nervousness, joy, and anticipation that enveloped her.

The caption accompanying the video revealed the depth of Annelle's longing for this reunion, expressing her gratitude to Jesus and her loved ones for their support.

She acknowledged the challenging journey she had undertaken to reach this point and attributed all glory and honour to the Almighty God.

She captioned the video;

“Only Jesus and the people closest to me know how much I've always wanted to use this sound. How many times I've come across videos under this sound and favourited them? It's been a way coming. One helluva ride. A long asss journey. All Glory and Honour be to the Almighty God!”

Annelle meets her family in UK after 10 years

The video concluded with a heartwarming scene of Annelle finally reuniting with her parents and sister at the airport.

The overwhelming emotions were evident as tears of joy and happiness flowed freely. It was a moment of pure love and connection after a decade of separation.

Reactions trail video of lady reuniting with family in UK

The heartwarming video has resonated with viewers, who have been moved by the power of family bonds and the significance of reunions.

Many shared messages of congratulations and well wishes, celebrating the long-awaited reunion and the strength of Annelle’s determination to reconnect with her loved ones.

@Isabella reacted:

“This is beautiful, congratulations.”

@Adebimpe said:

“You look so pretty, congrats babygirl.”

@PraiseGod reacted:

“I would also use this sound soon! iJmn.”

@ANN commented:

“Congrats Namesake.”

@Rebecca reacted:

“You look so happy.”

@Florishbby commented:

“Congratulations.”

@tallblackqueen reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Lady relocates to UK to meet family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user identified as @_spycyzy has shared her immigration journey in a video compilation on TikTok.

In the video, she disclosed how she prepared for her journey, from picking up her passport to packing her things, until she got to the airport and was welcomed by her family in the UK. The girl was so excited throughout the video as she had long desired to reunite with her family in the United Kingdom.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing their admiration and congratulating her.

Source: Legit.ng