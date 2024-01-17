Nigerians have reacted to a video of a male student at loggerheads with his lecturer during a class

The young man could be seen arguing his standpoint and showing it to the lecturer courageously

Many people laughed at the student's bold action and feared it might get him into trouble with the academic

Students burst into laughter and made jokes after seeing their colleague correcting a lecturer on the board.

One of his coursemates, Omotosho Jeremiah, shared the clip on TikTok with the caption, "A perfect example of no gree for anybody was witnessed in class today."

The video Jeremiah uploaded showed the student and his lecturer engaging each other. The student seemed to disagree with the lecturer and gesticulated on the board.

In another scene, he was seen solving with a marker while the academic watched quietly. Students at the back could be heard mocking their bold colleague.

Mixed reactions trailed the video.

People share their thoughts on the student's action

period_2022 said:

"I am also planning for my lecturer that did me shege last semester, the man will collect."

babadiokpa said:

"Bro I did this year back and say for that same course twice, the third time I was lucky the lecturer had issue and the course was given out , made AB."

lorinton said:

"Teacher : What did we learn yesterday .

"Everybody:

"That one student:"

Mr_gold51 said:

"Even he no carry that course he gonna carry another may 3 unit course I swear."

olamiotan94 said:

"The funniest part be say e no go carry the man course ooo…Nah another lecturer go dey deal with him low key."

Leoakah

"Mechanical engineering course, machine design, design of pulley and belts."

BIG HEN said:

"Carry over dey one side dey smile."

virtualtony said:

"I once made this mistake too.. you go learn brother mi."

Native_Son said:

"All these ones wey dey back dey shout we no go gree, na olodo them be."

Student corrects lecturer in class

