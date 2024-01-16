The University of Newcastle, Australia, has a scholarship for students from 54 African countries who are interested and qualified

Nigerian students are qualified for the African Excellence Scholarship, which has 100 slots available and no special application is required

The Africa Excellence Scholarship is open for undergraduates, masters and PhD students, and it is worth AU$50,000 (N30 million)

Nigerian students have been invited to apply for the 2024 Africa Excellence Scholarship and move to Australia.

The scholarship is from the University of Newcastle, Australia, and it is open to qualifying students from 54 African countries.

The scholarship is open to scholars from 54 African countries.

Source: Getty Images

It is meant for undergraduate, master's and PhD students who want to live and study in Australia in 2024.

There are 100 slots available, and those selected will receive AU$50,000 (N30 million) worth of sponsorship, valued at AU$10,000 for each year of study under a standard full-time study load of 80 units.

No special application required for the Africa Excellence Scholarship

The University of Newcastle, however, made it clear that no separate application is required for the scholarship as it is automatically awarded to African students accepted into the school based on academic merit.

The University of Newcastle states:

"The Africa Excellence Scholarship has been established to attract high-performing international students to study at the University of Newcastle. This is a merit-based scholarship that recognises applicants with a strong academic background and incentivises them to continue striving to be the best that they can be. Scholarships will automatically be awarded to students who have received an offer to study in an eligible, non-quota program and who will commence studying with the University of Newcastle."

The first step is to apply to the University of Newcastle, Australia, and receive an offer of admission in a qualifying course of study.

After receiving an offer of admission, the school will decide if you are qualified for the Africa Excellence Scholarship based on your academic merit. More details can be found on the school's website.

Source: Legit.ng