After eight years, a medical doctor switched to computer science despite facing criticism

He graduated with a first class degree in computer science and shared his inspiring story online

He plans to pursue a master’s degree in computer science and become a software engineer

Chima Ihueze, a Nigerian man has shared his inspiring story of how he pursued his passion for computer science after spending eight years in medical school.

He revealed that he faced many challenges and oppositions from his family and friends, but he did not give up on his dream.

The toughest decision that ended up becoming worth it

The man said that he decided to go for a BSc in Computer Science after eight years of studying medicine. He said that it was the toughest decision he had ever made in his life, but he was determined to follow his heart.

Ihueze had to fight many battles and offend many people who did not understand his choice. He said that he faced a lot of criticism and discouragement from his peers and mentors, who told him that he was wasting his time and potential.

However, he proved them wrong by graduating with a first class degree in computer science.

He also encouraged anyone who has been told that their dreams are impossible or that they should stick to the status quo, to not believe them.

See his X post below:

