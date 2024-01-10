A Nigerian lady said she travelled to Ghana and decided to bring home their currency as a souvenir

A Nigerian lady said she has been unable to convert Ghanaian Cedis to Naira and that she is stuck with the currency.

In a trending TikTok video, the lady, @theladyelohor, said she visited Ghana and decided to come home with some Cedis.

She returned to Nigeria with 200 Cedis, but a relative took 50 Cedis from it, leaving her with 150 Ghanaian Cedis.

However, she wants to spend the money now but she has been unable to convert it to Naira.

If converted at the official window, the 150 Ghanian Cedis will be around N11,000.

Some Ghanaians have used the opportunity to tackle Nigerians in the comment section of the video.

Reactions as lady shares video of her Ghanaian Cedis

@Michael Agyemang said:

"They don't have enough money to change it cos it 1.8 billion cedis."

@victor said:

"Ghana money is useless, but you can change naira anywhere in the world."

@Phutures boss said:

"If you changed that 150gh I would be richer than Tinubu."

@Steffen said:

"That shows you how useless the currency is."

@ROYAL commented:

"You can use Naira in Ghana."

@sommy Dennis said:

"It's currently 17k for all the money."

@cherry@k said:

"I have 200 and 20 cedis, almost a year since I came back from Ghana and I don't know when I'm going back as flight tickets is rocket flying."

@Augustine said:

"I did the same too. I came back to Nigeria from Burkina with 2100 cefa. Nigeria immigration took the 2 thousand cefa from me as a bribe."

Lady converts Naira to Guinea Franc

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who visited the Republic of Guinea was pleasantly surprised after she converted N150k to Guinea Franc.

The lady, Toke, got 1.5 million Guinea Franc after she converted the N150,000 she had, and this made her a millionaire in Guinea.

Toke joked that the easiest way to become a millionaire is to relocate to Guinea and change Naira to Guinea Franc.

Source: Legit.ng