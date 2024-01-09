Nigerians seeking to move and work in the United Kingdom and are not financially buoyant have been offered a lifeline

A man overseas has highlighted foreign companies that give visa sponsorship to help Nigerians move to the UK

He said he reached out to one of the companies and confirmed they offer visa sponsorship

A man has named four foreign companies that offer visa sponsorship to Nigerians and other foreign nationals interested in working for them in the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video, he spoke about the companies at length, encouraging UK hopefuls to try them.

He said these companies are based in the UK. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/@king_kriyl

He said he reached out to the recruitment team of one of them and confirmed they still do sponsorships.

List of the companies offering Nigerians visa sponsorship to UK

1. The first he mentioned is Accenture. According to him, it is a tech consulting firm that sponsors people from outside the United Kingdom. To do this, he said one can either apply for a graduate program or an inside program.

He said one can find details on their available job opportunities on search engines.

2. He next talked about Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG). The man said he reached out to the company's recruitment team to ask if they sponsor visas from outside the UK, and they said yes.

In addition, Kolade said he has a friend who applied from Japan and is currently working with them. He said KPMG is one of the top accounting firms in the UK.

3. The third he spoke about was Bloomberg. He said it is a fintech company. He explained that one doesn't need a finance background to apply to their launch program, which happens every two to three months.

He revealed they sponsor visas from Nigeria and mentioned a friend who was a beneficiary.

4. The final company on the list is Barclays. He said Barclays is an investment bank. He noted that they do not sponsor all roles but mostly investment banking and tech roles.

People react to his visa sponsorship list

thatiso said:

"Sorry what did you said ? I was busy looking at ur colognes braa you got flames bottles."

Kedi said:

"Hey... Thanks for the information."

Billionz said:

"Pls can u help, am really ready to travel and work, pls help."

Abidemi Olaniran said:

"Kindly share videos also on sponsored visa for the construction industry in the Uk."

Nelvee said:

"Hiyaaaa…pls can I be added to your community..I would really appreciate."

Chimze Otto said:

"Thank you so so much for this. I just completed Bloomberg Analytics & Sales assessment."

