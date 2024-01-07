A Nigerian man who started as a construction worker in Canada went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian man who had a job as a construction worker in Canada became an internet sensation on TikTok.

The video captured the man’s joy and excitement as he dressed up in his work uniform, ready to face another day of hard work.

As it was shared by @tehlexyougest on TikTok, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and his hope for a brighter future with his dream car, a luxurious G-wagon.

Economic condition of Nigerians in Canada

According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), 10,180 Nigerians were admitted to Canada as permanent residents in the first half of 2023, a marginal increase of 0.74 percent from the same period of 2022.

The most recent data from BusinessDay shows that Nigerian immigrants had a lower median income ($24,700) than the total immigrant population ($27,100) and the Canadian-born population ($32,900). However, they also had a higher proportion of university graduates (38.4%) than the total immigrant population (26.8%) and the Canadian-born population (24.4%).

Nigerian immigrants were more likely to work in occupations related to natural and applied sciences (18.7%), business, finance and administration (17.9%), and health (13.7%) than the total immigrant population (12.9%, 15.9%, and 11.4%, respectively) and the Canadian-born population (9.8%, 16.8%, and 6.9%, respectively).

Lady shares how sister bagged construction job In Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a recent video on TikTok, a young lady expressed her frustration with misleading information being shared on the platform.

The young lady identified as @coleen_vee on TikTok specifically addressed a claim that construction work in Canada pays a maximum of $15 per hour.

Drawing from a relative's personal experience, she shared that her sister had worked in the construction industry and was actually paid $21 per hour, well above the purpoted minimum wage.

