A lady said it is possible to fly around the world on a budget without breaking the bank to pay for expensive air tickets

She disclosed that the best place to find cheap flight tickets on the internet is Google Flights which has a cache of schedules

Checks on Google Flights show that a round-trip from Lagos to London is pegged at N807k, and another from London to Naples costs only N40k

A lady said it is easy to get cheap flights and travel around the world if one knows how to use Google Flights.

In a post she made on the TikTok handle, Around The Atlas, the lady showed how to search the Google Flights website.

She said getting cheap flights to anywhere in the world depends on how the traveller searches the Google Flights site.

The Google Flights site maintains a cache of flight schedules around the world several months ahead.

When the lady saw cheap flights to destinations that are normally expensive, she was surprised. For instance, a flight from London to Naples was pegged at £36 (N40k).

Checks on Google flights show that a round-trip air ticket from Lagos to London on March 11, 2024, is pegged at N807k by one of the airlines.

Reactions as lady shows how to get cheap flights

@Lol said:

"Google flights set things out so nicely and is quick and responsive. I find Skyscanner a pain to use."

@Naomi Banjo said:

"You rejected cookies? And it still worked? I have accepted every cookie known to man and now I’m worried about what I’ve been accepting."

@Barac Kobama asked:

"Is this legit? Can you buy the ticket and fly off?"

@ALICE STAMP asked:

"Wait, so I just found out you can reject cookies and keep going onto a site."

Getting a cheap flight from Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian travel advisor issued vital tips on how to travel from Nigeria to the UK without spending too much money on flight tickets.

According to Sassy Funke, one of the ways to avoid spending too much on flights is to avoid travelling during peak seasons.

Another is to use price comparison websites such as Google Flights and Skyscanner to know which airline has cheaper tickets.

