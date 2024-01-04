A hen that lived to be 21 has sadly died, leaving its owner, who had cared for it, completely heartbroken

The hen, named Peanut, belonged to Marsi Darwin, a woman from Michigan who announced the sad death of the chicken on her blog

Peanut was abandoned by its mother, and it was peeled out of the egg by Marsi, who kept it and looked after it for 21 years

A hen died a natural death at the age of 21 after the owner kept and cared for it from when it was a chick.

The popular hen, Peanut, belonged to a woman from Michigan, Marsi Darwin.

The chicken died a natural death on Christmas Day. Photo credit: Darwin Marsi.

Peanut, who held a Guinness World Record for the oldest living chicken, died in her sleep on the morning of Christmas Day.

Marci Darwin mourns Peanut

Darwin made a post to mourn its death on December 25. In the post, Peanut's owner described how the chicken died and said she would miss it.

She said:

"I spent the night of the 23rd holding Peanut, and on Christmas Eve, exhausted, I took her to bed with me, wrapped in a soft blanket, and held her close to my chest. I could feel her little head resting on my shoulder as she had done for years, and around 5 a.m. her neck relaxed into mine, and I knew she had died peacefully in her sleep, her final gift to me."

Marsi grieved over the chicken, which she had known ever since its mother abandoned it 21 years ago.

She said:

"Right now, a cloud hangs over Darwin’s Eden. I’ve dismantled her hutch on the window seat, and each time I find a feather as I clean around her area, it brings me to tears. Even with two corgis, a cat, and three parrots, the house feels strangely quiet and empty. I know brighter days will come in time. But she will be forever missed."

