A lady abroad has revealed that there is a good job paying very well that people may not be aware of

According to the lady, it only requires 18 months of schooling and can pay as high as N88k per hour

Her job update sent social media users into a frenzy as people indicated interest in pursuing a career in it

A lady, @finessenaee, has caused a commotion online after bragging about how ultrasound techs can make up to $100 (N88k) per hour.

She remarked that people do not know about it, adding that one just needs 18 months of schooling to be up for it.

She claimed it requires 18 months of schooling. Photo Credit: @finessenaee, Bloomberg

"This where its at boo," she wrote on TikTok.

Ultrasound tech meaning and salary

According to Cleveland Clinic, an ultrasound technician, or a diagnostic medical sonographer, is a healthcare provider that uses a special medical instrument to produce images of the inside of your body.

Medical sonographers work closely with physicians and other healthcare providers who look at the images to assess and diagnose medical conditions. Ultrasound technology utilizes sound waves to generate real-time images of internal structures without the use of radiation.

Checks showed that ultrasound techs can actually make way above $100 (N88k) per week.

"The national average salary for an ultrasound technician is $1,517 (N1.3 million) per week or $78,884 (N69.7 million) per year. On the low end, technicians can make about $400 (N353k) per week or $20,000 (N17.6 million) per year.

"Conversely, some of the highest-paid technicians make $3,200 (N2.8 million) per week or $166,400 (N147 million) per year," a statement on Indeed, an American worldwide employment website, reads.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on her claim

CALI...k said:

"A year if you're contracting. NP's are making this though. Ultrasound techs are not making more than PA's, or even pharmacist and I'm saying this w lo."

Racquel said:

"Yep traveling cardiovascular u/s tech here and she is not lying!"

Cai said:

"I’m in college rn and I just I want to stop to go to ultrasound tech school howwww."

JAS said:

"As I was just thinking about switching my career field to become an ultrasound tech."

Jenna said:

"When I want to be a realtor but I want to be an esthetician but I want to be an ultrasound tech but I also want to own multiple businesses."

nelle said:

"Idek what I wanna dooo there’s esthetician school, ultrasound tech, flight attendant school, omgggg."

Kelly said:

"There's not enough people graduating and way too many jobs. The ultrasound tech I went to see said they make more than nurses.

