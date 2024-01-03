A woman has shared how documenting her daily experiences on the TikTok platform led to a £400 (N600k) payday

While sharing the information with her followers, she emphasised the potential for monetization on TikTok

Netizens in the comments section showed so much interest in monetizing their accounts

A Nigerian woman, Precious Ubani, has narrated how sharing her daily experiences on the TikTok app turned into a lucrative opportunity for her.

After falling victim to a wig-snatching incident, the woman with the handle @preciousubani_ on TikTok decided to document the process to capture the culprit's plate number.

Lady shares how to make money on TikTok Photo credit: @preciousubani/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady makes whopping N600k from TikTok video

To her surprise, the video went viral, attracting a significant number of views. TikTok rewarded her for the views, resulting in a payment of £400 (N600,000).

She said;

“Remember they snatched my wig two days ago and I made a video about it. I made a video to document what happened during that process.

"The goal was to try to capture the guy’s plate number but I failed at that. Anyways I went ahead to post the video, and even though it was a misfortune that happened to me, I still made money off it.

"TikTok still paid me for the views, that video made me £313 as at when I took the screenshot as at now it’s about £400 that is N600k. With N600k, I can still buy back my wig."

Reactions as lady shares how she made money on TikTok

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the video.

NIGHTSTARS said:

“I am interested and how do i go about it, i am in nigeria.”

@realmax1993 said:

“Hi sis, please I am interested. How will the person be making withdrawals when he gets to the point of monetization?”

Ogochukwumerem said:

“So after building an account in Nigeria with 100,000 followers. You still have to open another act again in UK. Please can't change the region to UK.”

URCH MEDIA reacted:

“Am interested. Can you tell me what next.”

@zinnyjay reacted:

“Do I open another account I need ur help desperately pls help me.”

Morgana reacted:

“I followed u because of this pls what part of European country are u in.”

NIGHTSTARS reacted:

“I am interested and how do i go about it, i am in nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

