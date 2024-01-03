A new father’s priceless reaction gained attention after he and his wife welcomed triplets

The couple was said to have had the children by Caesarean Section in a private hospital in Enugu

The woman, a hairdresser, said that she already had two daughters before this pregnancy and the scan revealed twins, not triplets

The internet was abuzz with the reaction of a new father who had the surprise of his life when he and his wife gave birth to triplets at the dawn of the new year.

The couple, who already had two daughters, had gone to a private hospital in Enugu to deliver their expected twins by Caesarean Section.

However, they were stunned to discover that they had one more baby than they had anticipated.

The woman, who worked as a hairdresser, explained that the ultrasound scan had only detected two babies, not three.

The family was filled with gratitude and joy for the miraculous addition to their household, but it was obvious that they would face a huge challenge in raising the triplets on their meagre income.

“He’s got joy in chaos.”

“He don calculate school fees for at 3 at the same time.”

“If that man run away, I no go too blame ham.”

“Why are poor people so fertile? I have never heard where a billionaire wife gave birth to a triplet or even a twins.”

