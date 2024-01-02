It is common to see bicycles being driven on land, but a creative man has produced one that can be used in water

The man, who hails from Bayelsa state, developed a water bicycle and put it to test by riding it on a river

Pictures of the talented man using his innovation have amazed internet users, with many praising him

A Nigerian man, Tari Ibruku, has constructed a bicycle for transportation on waterways.

NigerDelta Insider, who reported the man's story, said Tari hails from Twon-Brass in Southern Bayelsa and is fondly called "Let's Go."

Tari Ibruku said it took him four months. Photo Credit: NigerDelta Insider

Source: Facebook

According to the Facebook page, Tari tested his water bicycle on a river a few days ago and confirmed it actually works.

Tari said it took him four months to build. Pictures shared by NigerDelta Insider showed Tari using the water bicycle on a river.

Netizens were full of praise for him. People encouraged him with kind words.

People commend Tari Ibruku

Amakson Fab said:

"Congratulations Bro, Keep Up The Good Work."

Engr Onyebuchi Okafor said:

"It's a great creativity, keep up the good work."

Pst Henry Ebitimi said:

"I love to own one soon. Congratulations to him."

Min Frank Amaechi said:

"Congrats Man God bless, Increase Your Talent And Direct Your Destiny Helpers To Your Side."

Ibomanatein Aduema said:

"Real and raw talent. God bless him. God continue to bless Bayelsa State.''

Anthony Godwin said:

"Wow, well-done brother and keep this African technology moving , congratulations to you and thanks for sharing with us."

Engineer builds homemade bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an engineer had produced a motorcycle.

The man, Umar Yusuf, said the bike is homemade, and he also showed his workshop where he does his fabrications.

He said the fabricated bike is attached to a motorised tensioner, and he was seen riding it around town. The bike also has a small fuel tank attached to it. In a video, he was seen riding it inside a filling station.

Yusuf also rode the bike into town and was seen saddling it on a major road during what he called a test ride.

Source: Legit.ng