"It's Actually Working": Talented Bayelsa Man Builds Bicycle that Rides on Water, Uses it on River
- It is common to see bicycles being driven on land, but a creative man has produced one that can be used in water
- The man, who hails from Bayelsa state, developed a water bicycle and put it to test by riding it on a river
- Pictures of the talented man using his innovation have amazed internet users, with many praising him
A Nigerian man, Tari Ibruku, has constructed a bicycle for transportation on waterways.
NigerDelta Insider, who reported the man's story, said Tari hails from Twon-Brass in Southern Bayelsa and is fondly called "Let's Go."
According to the Facebook page, Tari tested his water bicycle on a river a few days ago and confirmed it actually works.
Tari said it took him four months to build. Pictures shared by NigerDelta Insider showed Tari using the water bicycle on a river.
Late Alaafin's wife thanks Portable Zazu for showing her how to love, calls him her king, many react
Netizens were full of praise for him. People encouraged him with kind words.
People commend Tari Ibruku
Amakson Fab said:
"Congratulations Bro, Keep Up The Good Work."
Engr Onyebuchi Okafor said:
"It's a great creativity, keep up the good work."
Pst Henry Ebitimi said:
"I love to own one soon. Congratulations to him."
Min Frank Amaechi said:
"Congrats Man God bless, Increase Your Talent And Direct Your Destiny Helpers To Your Side."
Ibomanatein Aduema said:
"Real and raw talent. God bless him. God continue to bless Bayelsa State.''
Anthony Godwin said:
"Wow, well-done brother and keep this African technology moving , congratulations to you and thanks for sharing with us."
