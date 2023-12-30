A TikTok video of two Nigerian children flying to Nigeria for Christmas captivated many viewers

The children, boys and girls, were seen enjoying their flight and chatting with the pilot

Many people were impressed by the children’s fluency in their native language, despite not living in Nigeria

A heartwarming video of two Nigerian children flying to Nigeria for Christmas has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The video shows the children, a boy and a girl, who are siblings, having a wonderful time on their flight and expressing their excitement about visiting Nigeria.

They also get a chance to chat with the pilot, who kindly explains to them some of the basics of flying the plane and shows them the cockpit.

What impressed many people who watched the video was the children’s fluency in Igbo, one of the major languages spoken in Nigeria.

Despite not living in Nigeria, the children appeared to have learned their language from their parents and relatives.

Many viewers praised the children for preserving their cultural identity and heritage, and expressed their admiration for their parents for teaching them their language.

